Frank Vogel appears to be out as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers just two years after leading the organization to its 17th NBA championship.

Word of the change came on social media just minutes after Vogel and the Lakers defeated the Nuggets in Denver Sunday night.

“Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted just after 9:30 p.m.

Vogel said he was unaware of any decisions about his job during a post-game interview.

“I haven’t been told s—. I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game. Celebrate what these young guys did … We’ll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow,” Vogel said.

The Lakers, who were one of the favorites to win the 2022 championship, didn’t even qualify for the playoffs after finishing the season with only 33 wins and 49 losses.

Some of Vogel’s players came to his defense as news of his likely departure spread.

“He goes to war for his players and he wants to win. So, it’s just unfortunate that he hasn’t had a chance to have his team the last couple years, and especially this year,” Anthony Davis said.

Davis, along with fellow star player Lebron James, missed significant time this season recovering from injuries.

The off-season additions of several veteran players, including Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony, were not enough to overcome the time missed by the Lakers two biggest stars.

“I would just say it never came together for him. It never clicked … It was a tough situation for him,” Anthony said after Sunday’s game.

Vogel, James and Davis led the Lakers to an NBA championship in the COVID-shorted 2020 season.

The Lakers have not confirmed or denied the report that Vogel will be let go.

Wojnarowski said the team’s search for a new coach will take some time.

“Lakers search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner,” the NBA insider’s tweet stated.