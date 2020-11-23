Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available to residents in Santa Ana, Anaheim

Residents in Santa Ana and Anaheim, two areas that have been widely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, can now order a free, at-home COVID-19 test kit, health officials announced on Monday.

The saliva-based collection tests are being made available through a partnership between the County of Orange and Ambry Genetics. At a news conference last week, officials said 11,000 test kits were reserved for residents in Santa Ana and Anaheim, but another 500,000 test kits will be available on a “rolling basis” for all Orange County residents beginning in December.

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do said the at-home test kits are beneficial to residents who may not have easy access to testing sites and has a message for residents: “Please don’t hesitate to get tested.”

To get one of the at-home saliva-based test kits, residents in Anaheim or Santa Ana should visit oc.care.ambrygen.com to request for a test to be mailed to their home within 24-48 hours, or to arrange pickup from a community clinic location.

Orange County Health Care Agency officials describe the test as “quick and easy,” with results available online within one to three days of the specimen reaching the lab in Aliso Viejo.

The home delivery kits will contain detailed instructions on collecting the specimen, as well as a prepaid return label for FedEx and a list of community locations where the test can be dropped off. For those who register to pick up a testing kit at a community clinic, there will be staff available to help residents complete and return the test as requested.

For more information on how to order an at-home COVID-19 test kit, visit occovid19.ochealthinfo.com.

To schedule a COVID-19 test in Orange County, you can visit one of the Super Sites by registering at occovid19.ochealthinfo.com.