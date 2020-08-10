Free COVID-19 testing offered at pop-up site at Westlake Food4Less

The city of Los Angeles is offering residents free COVID-19 testing at a Food4Less in the Westlake District on Monday, no appointment necessary.

People can get tested at the walk-up site at 1700 W. Sixth St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office. Testing will be offered during the same hours on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Related Content 30 COVID-19 cases reported at Westlake District Food 4 Less; workers demand better protections Video

Those interested but not available can make an appointment to get tested through the city’s website.

Officials set up the pop-up testing site in Westlake after a coronavirus outbreak was confirmed at the grocery store. Cedillo’s office said the the area is home to many immigrants and workers who are some of the hardest hit by COVID-19.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 10, 2020.