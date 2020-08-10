Free COVID-19 testing offered at pop-up site at Westlake Food4Less

The city of Los Angeles is offering residents free COVID-19 testing at a Food4Less in the Westlake District on Monday, no appointment necessary.
People can get tested at the walk-up site at 1700 W. Sixth St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office. Testing will be offered during the same hours on Thursday, Aug. 14.
Those interested but not available can make an appointment to get tested through the city’s website.
Officials set up the pop-up testing site in Westlake after a coronavirus outbreak was confirmed at the grocery store. Cedillo’s office said the the area is home to many immigrants and workers who are some of the hardest hit by COVID-19.
Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 10, 2020.