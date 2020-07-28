Free COVID-19 test site opens Tuesday in Montebello

A free new COVID-19 test site is opening to the public in Montebello Tuesday morning.

“Testing is critical to flattening the curve of COVID-19, particularly in underserved communities where residents are experiencing significant disparities in healthcare,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis in a news release.

The drive-thru site is located at 1600 W. Beverly Blvd. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On-site tests will be given by appointment only, according to the news release.

Proof of medical insurance will not be required and the tests will be free.

“L.A. County will continue to scale up its response by expanding access to free COVID-19 testing. I want testing to be free, safe, and accessible to anyone who needs to be tested,” Solis said.

The test site opens as Los Angeles County hopes to avoid another shutdown amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

L.A. County recorded 2,039 new coronavirus infections and another 17 deaths Monday, bringing the countywide case total to 176,028, with 4,375 fatalities.

The opening of the Montebello site is expected to slow the spread of COVID-19 by identifying individuals who need to isolate and receive medical care.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or dial 211.

View a full summary of LA County's #COVID19 disaster response to date (7/27/20): https://t.co/rFEbiKyuvA pic.twitter.com/x7YnYfFHpa — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) July 27, 2020