Libraries throughout Los Angeles County are offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccines beginning Tuesday.

More than 20 libraries will be participating in the program from Oct. 18 to Nov. 22 in partnership with the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Free flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, and updated bivalent boosters will be offered.

Walk-ins are allowed, but officials recommend scheduling an online appointment to avoid long lines.

No government identification or proof of citizenship is required to receive a vaccine. If you have an insurance card, you may bring it, but it is not required.

Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and over, including healthy children and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The flu vaccine is especially important for those who:

Are children 5 years and younger

Are 65 years of age and older

Are pregnant or just had a baby

Live in a nursing home or long-term care home

Have a weakened immune system

Have chronic medical condition (asthma, heart disease and stroke, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer)

Live with or care for someone who is more likely to have flu complications

Are a healthcare provider

“We’re excited to work with Public Health to provide our customers opportunities to access effective vaccines” said LA County Library Director Skye Patrick. “Providing this valuable resource to the community helps keep everyone healthier.”

A full list of locations and clinic information can be found at LACountyLibrary.org/VaccineClinics. Appointments can be scheduled online at myturn.ca.gov.

Vaccines will be available while supplies last.