Free meals for customers under 18, discounts to seniors offered at Pico-Robertson neighborhood restaurant

Carvery Kitchen take out bags are seen in an image posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

A Pico-Robertson neighborhood business is joining efforts to help feed Los Angeles area children and seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carvery Kitchen, located at 8832 Pico Boulevard in the Westside region of Los Angeles County, is offering free meals to for anyone under 18 years of age and 30% off meals for seniors, the restaurant announced on its website.

The offer comes the same week that local schools, where many children get a discounted or free lunch, have closed.

“We know that as our communities are adjusting to cope with the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, our most vulnerable members face food insecurity and financial hardship,” a statement by the restaurant read.

The “grab-and-go” meals are available for curbside pick-up between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., the restaurant stated.

Customers do not need to place an order to get the prepared meals but the child does need to be present.

Those 65 years of age and older are being offered a 30% discount on all meals and free delivery within 5 miles of the restaurant through March 31.

All orders will be packaged to go, as the restaurant has closed its dining area.

The announcement comes as the Los Angeles Unified School District is also opening 60 food centers where students will be allowed to pick up two meals each between the hours of 7 and 10 a.m.