Friday morning brought a big change to the parking situation in downtown Los Angeles‘ Arts District.

Flyers were placed on cars a few days ago announcing the change, which “is being implemented to increase the availability of parking spaces,” the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said.

More than 250 spots between 1st Street and 4th Street from Alameda Street to Santa Fe Avenue are now paid spaces, LADOT said on Facebook.

To pay for parking, drivers can “enjoy flexible, contactless payment options,” LADOT said.

“Choose from pay by text or QR code, and explore the convenience of the Park Smarter or ParkMobile app,” officials added. “Drivers will also have the option to pay with cash or credit card at the nearest pay station.”

Five kiosks have been added to the area to accept payment, LAist reports.