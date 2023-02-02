A Metro Gold Line train is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Free rides will be offered this Saturday across Los Angeles and San Bernardino County public transit in honor of Rosa Parks’ birthday.

On Feb. 4, catch a free ride on buses, trains and other transit services across L.A. Metro, Metrolink, LADOT and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

“The 6th Annual Transit Equity Day celebrates the birthday of Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon who, by refusing to give up her seat on a public transit bus in 1955, helped launch the civil rights movement in the United States,” officials said.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Metro is providing free rides on all bus, rail, bike share, and Metro Micro rideshare services.

-All Metro rail station turnstiles will be unlocked, allowing unrestricted access to the rail system.

-On Metro Buses, riders will not need to tap fare cards at fare validators or fare boxes.

-On Metro Bike Share, users can redeem a 30-minute free ride by selecting ‘1-Ride’ at any Metro Bike Share kiosk either online or in the Metro Bike Share app, and using code 020423. The code can be used multiple times throughout the day.

-For Metro Micro, the on-demand rideshare service, riders can pre-book the ride online and use code 2023 for a free lift.

-For Metrolink, when riders arrive at a station, they can simply board the train to any destination in Metrolink’s five-county service area for free on Saturday.

-The SBCTA is also offering free bus and train fares for anyone boarding San Bernardino County transit providers within the county, including Metrolink, Basin Transit, Mountain Transit, Needles Area Transit, Omnitrans, and Victor Valley Transit Authority.