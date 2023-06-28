Summer is officially here and as the weather begins to heat up, the return of an annual tradition is on the horizon.

Free summer concerts are expected to occur across Southern California during the summer. If spending hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on tickets for Taylor Swift or Beyoncé wasn’t in the summer vacation budget, multiple cities will offer free entertainment.

Here is a roundup of a few summer concerts coming to Southern California this summer:

City of Glendale Summer Concert Series

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 7 p.m., the city of Glendale residents and visitors will be treated to family-friendly live performances from various musicians.

The free performances will occur at Verdugo Park, City Hall’s Perkins Plaza and the lawn behind Brand Library and Art Center. The free summer concert series will run from July 5 until Aug. 25.

More information about the free event can be found on the city website.

Grand Performances in Los Angeles

Various live performances will take place every Saturday until Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. The scheduled performances include poetry nights, a tribute to Art Laboe and KCRW Summer Nights.

Guests would need to RSVP on Eventbrite before each performance.

City of Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic setups to Polliwog Park for Manhattan Beach’s free summer entertainment offerings. The series will run July 2 until Sept. 3.

More information can be found on the city website.

City of Moreno Valley Moval Rocks series

The city’s new Amphitheater will be put to work this summer as it hosts the city’s free concert series. Concerts will run June 29 until Aug. 3 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

However, no concert will be performed on July 6.

A full schedule of the summer concerts is available here.

Orange County Summer Concert Series

Orange County will also host free outdoor concerts during the summer months on Thursday evenings. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and the live music will start at 6 p.m. at various county parks. The summer concert series will run until Aug. 24.

Torrance Summer Nights

Torrance residents and guests are invited to the city’s summer concert series at the Wilson Park Amphitheater. The series includes performances by Petty Theft, a Tom Petty tribute band, Big Butter Jazz Band and Andy & Renee, a Bob Dylan tribute, along with others.

Irvine, Seal Beach, Riverside, Pomona, Ontario and other cities will also host free summer concert events.