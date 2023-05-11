The Getty Center’s free concert series returns this summer, featuring a lineup of musicians spanning all genres taking the stage.

“OFF THE 405” will take over the museum’s outdoor stage on select Saturdays beginning May 20. Tickets for the shows are free, however advance online tickets are required to attend.

Five artists were announced for the series lineup:

-SPELLLING – May 20

-Makaya McCraven – June 24

-Etran de L’Aïr – July 22

-Rahill – July 29

-Alabaster DePlume – Aug. 26

All performances will be held in the museum courtyard and will begin with a DJ set at 6 p.m. before the main act kicks off at 7 p.m.

Free tickets for future performances will be released online three weeks in advance.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase onsite. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Getty’s exhibits and bring their own picnic items.

Parking fees are still active for those driving to the Getty Center, with prices dropping later in the day — $20 all day, $15 after 3 p.m., and $10 after 6 p.m.

Getty visitors looking to experience both the Getty Center and the Getty Villa on the same day can choose the “Pay Once, Park Twice” option for a flat $15 parking fee to visit both locations.

The summer concert series debuted in 2009.