Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are scheduled to speak alongside local and state experts to provide new details on the closure of the 10 Freeway through downtown Tuesday morning.

The news conference will take place in Los Angeles at 8:30 a.m.

Among the issues likely to be addressed is whether the overpass can be repaired or if it will have to be torn down and rebuilt.

The scene of the fire that seriously damaged the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles. Nov. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Commuters are also awaiting a timetable on when they can expect to once again travel on the freeway, which provides access to hundreds of thousands of drivers to and from the downtown area every day.

The fire was first reported early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. near East 14th and Alameda streets underneath the freeway. The blaze ripped through a pallet yard, causing dense plumes of smoke and limiting visibility throughout the area.

The freeway has been closed in both directions ever since, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters with cars in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the streets around the freeway.

I-10 West and Eastbound detour routes (Caltrans)

The following closures will remain in place until further notice:

Northbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Southbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Westbound 60 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Soto Street

The eastbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Alameda Street

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Santa Fe Avenue

Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Los Angeles County over the weekend due to the fire, which investigators believe was intentionally set.

The governor described the fire as being set with “malice intent,” saying the fire burned within the fence line and appeared to be an act of arson.

The property was being leased by Apex Development Inc., which the governor said on Monday had fallen out of compliance.

“They stopped paying their rent, they’re out of compliance, and as was stated yesterday … they have been subleasing this site to at least five, maybe as many as six tenants, without authorization from Caltrans or authorization from our federal partners.”

Newsom said he expects the case to be heard in court in early 2024.