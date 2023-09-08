Dozens of participants in a freeway takeover in Anaheim were seen on video scattering and jumping into their vehicles to leave the area early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 1:15 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway just before Magnolia Avenue.

Dozens of participants scatter after a freeway takeover in Anaheim on Sept. 8, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The video does not show the vehicles taking part in the takeover but burnout marks can be seen across nearly all lanes of traffic.

Drivers who were unable to move because of the incident could be heard honking their disapproval.

California Highway Patrol officers did show up at the scene and apparently pursued several vehicles, according to stringer news service OnScene.TV.

There was no word on whether any arrests were made.