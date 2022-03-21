A freight train derailed in Colton on Monday morning, a Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson said.

About 13 train cars and three locomotives derailed near 5th and K streets around 7:30 a.m., spokesperson Robynn Tysver said.

One of the train cars, carrying lumber, also caught fire but it was extinguished. The train crew was not injured, the transport company said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. The Colton Police Department and San Bernardino Fire Department were notified, Tysver added.

Check back for developing details.