Freight train stuck in Newhall tunnel; passenger trains blocked

A freight train became stuck on tracks in a Newhall tunnel on Friday afternoon, blocking passenger trains en route to various San Fernando Valley destinations.

Around 3:20 p.m., fire officials received a call about the stuck train at Pine Street and Railroad Canyon Mountain Way, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crew members from the train were transported to a local hospital after inhaling fumes from the train, the department said.

The tracks were closed between Newhall and Sylmar/San Fernando, Metrolink said in a tweet.

Alternate transportation was sought for passengers on AV Line 221 and 222. Buses were brought in from Newhall and were to make all stops into Union Station, and from Sylmar/San Fernando to make all stops into Lancaster.

All those onboard train 222 Friday, between Newhall and Glendale, as well as passengers of train 223, between L.A. Union Station and Palmdale, are eligible to receive a reimbursement of up to $50 for obtaining their own alternate transportation). Visit http://metrolinktrains.com/qsp for more information.

Sky5 was overhead around 6:30 p.m., as the train remained stuck partially in the tunnel.

Information on what caused the train to become stuck was not yet available.

Tracks are closed between Newhall & Sylmar/San Fernando due to a disabled freight train on the tracks. Updates to follow. — MetrolinkAV (@MetrolinkAV) July 30, 2021

UPDATE: Today’s passengers between Newhall & Glendale, off train 222, can redeem an Uber voucher at https://t.co/evjFZUdmJ4 , for a ride of up to $50. Please visit https://t.co/X5EsE8xuUO for details & restrictions. — MetrolinkAV (@MetrolinkAV) July 30, 2021