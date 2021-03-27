French bulldog puppy reunited with family as search continues for 2 men who stole him at gunpoint

The French bulldog puppy taken at gunpoint from North Hollywood has been reunited with his family, but the search continues for the two men who stole him, police announced Saturday.

The 5-month-old puppy was stolen on March 20 by two men who followed a victim out of a store and into a parking lot near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The men approached and pointed a gun at a family member who was carrying the dog back to his car. The suspects then fled the scene on foot with the French bulldog, according to the LAPD.

Police didn’t immediately provide information on where the puppy was found, only saying he was located late Friday evening and returned to his owner.

The dog’s owner, Jasmine Valencia, previously told KTLA that the puppy was a Christmas gift for her daughter. The family was offering a $12,000 reward for his safe return.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5’10” in height and weighs around 160 pounds. He was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and a red hat worn backward with a distinctive “gauge” earring, according to investigators.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20-years-old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing white shoes, blue jeans and a black sweater, according to the LAPD.