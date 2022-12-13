A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal.

The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father waited in the car with the French Bulldog, named Ben.

“My mom was done shopping at Ross. My mom calls my dad, saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to go to Target real quick,’ and my dad told my mom, ‘Okay, cool. I’m going to get out the car real quick to go use the restroom,” Sanchez told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

When Sanchez’s father returned to the Chevy Tahoe, he discovered a window had been shattered and Ben was gone.

“The crazy thing is that my parents had Christmas gifts inside the car,” Sanchez said. “So, they didn’t take nothing but my dog.”

The car next to theirs had also been broken into, though it’s unclear if anything was taken from that vehicle.

This is just the latest in a series of recent French Bulldog thefts. The breed is often targeted by criminals because of their high price tag.

Last Friday, a pregnant woman was robbed of her two French Bulldogs at gunpoint in Studio City.

Sanchez says that she and her family are heartbroken.

“He was a family dog. It’s like losing a family member,” she said.

Ben has black fur, brown eyes, and one of his ears doesn’t go up all the way because he recently had a blood clot. He was last seen wearing a baby blue collar. The family is offering a cash reward for his return.

Hesperia Police said that they are reviewing surveillance video, but do not have a suspect description at this time.