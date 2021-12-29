French bulldog stolen, owner dragged in Hollywood Hills

A $10,000 reward is being offered for the return of a French bulldog that was taken from its owner in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday evening.

The 8-year-old dog named Luca was was stolen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday from the area of North Wetherly Drive and Shoreham Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The owner did try to maintain control of the dog and unfortunately he was dragged a distance,” an LAPD media relations official said.

The thief ended up getting away with the dog.

A flyer about the stolen dog was shared on Love Leo Rescue, which says that the owner was dragged trying to hold on to the dog’s leash and ended up in the hospital.

Police didn’t have information on any injuries from the incident.

The flyer lists a $10,000 for the dog’s safe return, “no questions asked.”

LAPD said it’s still investigating the incident and no further details were available, including on the description of the thief.

French bulldogs can fetch thousands of dollars and have become increasingly targeted by thieves, according to the American Kennel Club, which has warned of a spike in pet thefts.

One of the most publicized incidents targeting the breed is the violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in Hollywood early this year. The star’s dog walker was shot during the incident.

High-value and smaller breed dogs that are easier to grab are generally stolen more often, nonprofits say.

A nonprofit pet adoption service, Adopt-a-Pet.com, this year issued an emergency alert, warning about a rise in pet thefts. The group offered owners these tips to protect their pets:

Never leave pets unattended in yards or tied up outside stores

Stay alert while walking outside and pay attention to your surroundings

If possible, pair up with other pet owners for walks

Make sure the dogs are microchipped with up-to-date contact information

Be careful while posting photos of pets online, because thieves could use social media posts to know about your location and daily habits