‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion hits Airbnb for $30 a night

Airbnb just landed its most famous host yet: a kid from West Philadelphia, born and raised.

Actor Will Smith, in collaboration with the property owner, has listed the iconic mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” on the rental website, and the rate seems pretty reasonable: $30. The home — which is actually in Brentwood, not Bel-Air — will be available to rent for five one-night stays in early October.

Touted as “The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around,” the listing offers guests access to the master wing full of amenities inspired by the show. They can also head to the dining room complete with a throne and the posh backyard with a swimming pool and outdoor lounge.

Jordan sneakers line the bedroom closet, as do some of Smith’s outfits from the show ranging from “argyle prepster to all-star athlete,” according to the listing. There’s no kitchen access, but Smith wrote that “all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.”

