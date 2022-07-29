Look for temperatures to remain around average Friday, but there will be a big change in weather conditions over the weekend.

High pressure is expected to bring in some humid, muggy conditions along with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday.

The storms are expected not only in the mountains and deserts but could spread all the way to the valley and coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality for Friday is expected to remain in the good to moderate range near the coast. Some inland areas will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.