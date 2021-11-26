Friday forecast: Clear skies and mild temperatures

Local news

Look for clear skies and mild temperatures with some gusty winds around the southland Friday.

Winds are expected to subside later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning is in place until 6 p.m. for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Low         
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 54 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Low              
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

