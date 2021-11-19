Friday forecast: Mostly sunny afternoons, mild temps heading into the weekend

Look for mostly sunny skies to arrive by Friday afternoon with temperatures at or slightly below average for most of the Southland.
Good to moderate air quality is expected throughout the region.
A low pressure system is expected to help bring Santa Ana winds to Southern California Sunday and Monday.
There is also a small chance of showers overnight Tuesday but sunny skies are expected to return by Thanksgiving day.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 61 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell