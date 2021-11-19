Friday forecast: Mostly sunny afternoons, mild temps heading into the weekend

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for mostly sunny skies to arrive by Friday afternoon with temperatures at or slightly below average for most of the Southland.

Good to moderate air quality is expected throughout the region.

A low pressure system is expected to help bring Santa Ana winds to Southern California Sunday and Monday.

There is also a small chance of showers overnight Tuesday but sunny skies are expected to return by Thanksgiving day.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate         
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 61 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News