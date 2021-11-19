Friday forecast: Mostly sunny afternoons, mild temps heading into the weekend

Look for mostly sunny skies to arrive by Friday afternoon with temperatures at or slightly below average for most of the Southland.

Good to moderate air quality is expected throughout the region.

A low pressure system is expected to help bring Santa Ana winds to Southern California Sunday and Monday.

There is also a small chance of showers overnight Tuesday but sunny skies are expected to return by Thanksgiving day.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 61 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell