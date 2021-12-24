Friday forecast: Much needed rain soaks the Southland, more on the way

Look for wet weather to continue across the Southland as the first in a series of storms moves out of the region Friday.
The storm brought a good amount of rain, including 4.80 inches in Ojai, 3.54 inches in Porter Ranch and 2.53 inches in Bel Air over the past few days.
Another weather system is expected to follow close behind, bringing more showers and colder conditions Saturday morning.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 60 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Saturday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: West swell