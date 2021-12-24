Friday forecast: Much needed rain soaks the Southland, more on the way

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for wet weather to continue across the Southland as the first in a series of storms moves out of the region Friday.

The storm brought a good amount of rain, including 4.80 inches in Ojai, 3.54 inches in Porter Ranch and 2.53 inches in Bel Air over the past few days.

Another weather system is expected to follow close behind, bringing more showers and colder conditions Saturday morning.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High         
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News