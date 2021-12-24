Friday forecast: Much needed rain soaks the Southland, more on the way

Look for wet weather to continue across the Southland as the first in a series of storms moves out of the region Friday.

The storm brought a good amount of rain, including 4.80 inches in Ojai, 3.54 inches in Porter Ranch and 2.53 inches in Bel Air over the past few days.

Another weather system is expected to follow close behind, bringing more showers and colder conditions Saturday morning.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 60 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: West swell