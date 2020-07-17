Friday marks deadline to apply for L.A.’s $103 million rent relief program

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the city of L.A. being mostly shut down, tenants and their supporters gather outside L.A. City Hall on April 30, 2020, to demand the local government cancel rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus crisis. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles tenants have just hours left to apply for financial help from a citywide program that will give tens of thousands of renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic up to $2,000 in relief.

The deadline to register for the Emergency Rental Assistance Subsidy Program online is 11:59 p.m. Friday. Those who don’t have access to internet can apply by dialing 1-844-944-1868 until 10 p.m. Friday.

About 50,000 L.A. households are expected to benefit from the program, which will have a total of $103 million in subsidies available.

All L.A. renters in multifamily units can apply, regardless of immigration status, if they make 80% or less of the average median income, city officials said. That works out to $58,450 for one person or $83,500 for a family of four.

Households will be chosen at random to receive the subsidies, so when the application was submitted will not be a determining factor, according to officials.

Those selected will get to $1,000 a month — and up to $2,000 total — for rental costs, which will be paid to the tenant’s landlord. The amount will be based on how much the renter paid as of March 1, 2020.

Applicants will have to show proof of tenancy within L.A. city limits and demonstrate lost or reduced income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renters can find full details about the program by visiting hcidla.lacity.org.