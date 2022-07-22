An advertisement for the Mega Millions lottery is seen June 23, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The California Lottery’s Mega Million jackpot has grown to an estimated $660 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

The prize jumped by more than $100 million after no one took home Tuesday’s grand prize of $555 million, according to the California Lottery website.

It was the 27th consecutive drawing without anyone matching all six numbers.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70 with a Mega number of 25.

Anyone lucky enough to win Friday’s Mega Millions drawing would take home the nation’s 9th largest jackpot in history.

The largest lottery jackpot ever won was $1.586 billion shared by three winners on a Powerball drawing in 2016, according to a list compiled by the Associated Press.

The cash option for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each and can be purchased at a California Lottery location near you.

The odds of winning Friday’s drawing, which takes place at 7:59 p.m., stands at one in 302,575,350.