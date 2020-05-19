Friends, colleagues rally support for firefighter injured in downtown L.A. explosion

A fundraising page set up Monday identified one of 12 firefighters injured in a warehouse explosion in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend as Capt. Victor Aguirre.

Fellow firefighter Matt Hennessy launched a GoFundMe page to help Aguirre, his wife and two children during the recovery process, the website said.

Heather Carbone, who said she knew the Aguirre family, described Victor and his wife as the “sweetest, kindest people.”

Carbone said the firefighter was working overtime at the time of the incident. He suffered third-degree burns and is expected to have a long road to recovery, Carbone said.

The Fire Department has yet to confirm the identities of the crew members injured, but a number of those who have donated to the GoFundMe page described themselves as firefighters.

As of Tuesday morning, the page has collected more than $70,000.

Meanwhile, a criminal probe into what caused the explosion the evening of May 16 is underway. Officials believe the warehouse, which operated under the name Smoke Tokes, held supplies for butane honey oil manufacturers.

“We’re going to comb through every inch of that building, and our members that were tragically burned deserve that,” Capt. Erik Scott said.

Four firefighters remain hospitalized, according to the latest update from the Fire Department.