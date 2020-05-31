From downtown L.A. to the Westside, police cars go up in flames during protests over killing of George Floyd

Protests over the death of George Floyd drew thousands of people Saturday to the Fairfax District, where a police car went up in flames at one intersection.

Flames and billows of black smoke rose from the car, which was covered spray painted markings. Sky5 was overhead when someone went up to the car and bashed its windows and vandalized it before it burst into flames.

The scene Saturday was similar to one in downtown Los Angeles the night before, when thousands walked through the streets in joining nationwide demonstrations over Floyd’s death. A police SUV outside the InterContinental hotel near 7th and Figueroa streets was consumed by towering flames.

A news photographer captured flames emerging from the SUV’s roof, windows and doors as people can be heard screaming in the background.

The city of L.A. issued a curfew in downtown to start 8 p.m. Saturday and end 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the curfew while trying to empathize with protesters, calling for an end to violence against black Americans at the hands of police while condemning some of the destruction that’s emerged.

“We’re not going to stand for the burning of police cars. We’re not going to stand for people who destroy shop windows,” Garcetti said. “None of us should stand for that.”

During the evening, some people looted businesses downtown and several police vehicles were left vandalized, authorities said. More than 500 people were arrested.

Sky5 captured some violent clashes among protesters and police Friday night but many were also seen protesting peacefully — marching and holding signs demanding action against police brutality.