From helicopters and cruisers, police try to keep public off beaches, trails amid coronavirus

A Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguard tells a man that he can not sit on the beach, at Zuma Beach in Malibu on March 28, 2020, after all L.A. County beaches were closed in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities were out in force Saturday enforcing orders to keep beaches, parks and hiking trails clear as part of unprecedented restrictions on public movements to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Most beaches, trails, recreation facilities as well as nonessential businesses were closed because of the state and local orders, and many obeyed.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Department cruiser could be seen guarding the entrance to a popular trail in Wildwood Regional Park in Thousand Oaks, upon which hundreds of hikers and families descended on Saturday. In Venice, a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was seen circling a skate park, announcing that people who did not leave the area would be “arrested for trespassing.”

Despite park and trail closures in Santa Monica, Amy Weber managed to spend her Saturday morning outdoors at a farmers market. Weber said organizers did a good job maintaining enough distance between people inside the market. Waiting in line outside, people smiled and chatted.

