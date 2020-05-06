Breaking News
Watch live: Ventura County officials hold coronavirus briefing
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1

From professional football player to registered nurse at Cedars-Sinai

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registered nurse at Cedars-Sinai Patrick Hill joined us via Skype to discuss his journey from playing on the football field to helping save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7 p.m. on May 5, 2020.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter