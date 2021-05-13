Frontier Airlines to begin service at Burbank airport in July, with $19 flights to Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin flying out of Hollywood Burbank Airport this summer, and to celebrate, it’s offering discount fares for several locations — including Las Vegas.

Headquartered in Colorado, the low-fare air carrier will offer nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Denver from Burbank starting in July.

“We welcome Frontier Airlines and the services they’re launching at BUR just as leisure travel

starts to ramp up again,” Frank R. Miller, the airport’s executive director, said in a news release. “Our customers now have more choices, adding to the convenience of Hollywood Burbank Airport.”

From Thursday through May 17, travelers will be able to purchase introductory fares from Burbank as low as $19 for Las Vegas and Phoenix, and starting at $29 to Denver, the airline said. The deal is good on valid travel dates — for Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday flights — between July 15 and Oct 6, 2021, excluding Sep. 1 through Sept. 7.

The schedule is available at flyfrontier.com.

Frontier already offers flights out of other Southern California airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, Ontario International Airport and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

“We’re excited to add Hollywood Burbank Airport to our route map ” said Josh Flyr, the airline’s vice president of network and operational design. “The addition of Burbank will provide an even more convenient and easy to use option for many in the region.”

Frontier reminded travelers that the carrier instituted a slew of healthy and safety enhancements last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including requiring all passengers and crew members wear face masks throughout the flight.

Additionally, customers have to wash or sanitize their hands prior to boarding, undergo a pre-boarding temperature screening and confirm that neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 in the two weeks before flying,