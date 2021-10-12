Frost advisory in place for Antelope Valley

A lightly dusted snow capped hilltop is seen behind palm trees in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles on March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A frost advisory will be in effect in the Antelope Valley starting Tuesday night, officials announced.

The weather alert will be in place throughout the region, including in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures as low as 29 degree will result in frost formation, which can damage sensitive plants and pets if left unprotected, the NWS said.

“We encourage our residents to make preparations and bring your four legged family members indoors if possible,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in news release. “Remember to also be extra careful tomorrow morning as you start your day. Frost could also make walkways, sidewalks and street roads slippery, so use extra caution!”

San Luis Obispo County will also be under a frost advisory during the same time period, according to the NWS.

Just a day earlier, dust was blowing across much of the Antelope Valley during Monday’s morning hours. With visibility poor due the dusty conditions, the California Highway Patrol temporarily blocked off both directions of the 14 Freeway from Avenue I to Avenue A, along with a section of Route 138 in the Lancaster area. (All lanes have since been reopened.)

“Visibility can quickly drop below one-mile creating dangerous driving conditions,” the weather service explained. “Slow down and use headlights.”

In addition to the Antelope Valley, dust was also visible to the east of the region, in the Victorville area, Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Southland had a night of intense winds that left more than 30,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers without power. Although winds died down Tuesday morning, a wind advisory was extended until 3 p.m. for parts of the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern California Edison said it is considering shutting off power Tuesday to nearly 9,000 customers in Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties to help prevent any of its electrical equipment from igniting a wildfire amid the dangerous weather conditions.