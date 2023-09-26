The Fruit Guys are back — sort of.

Fruit of the Loom is bringing back its iconic mascots that used to grace our television screens decades ago, this time with a bit more diversity and a new platform.

The apple, leaf, and green and purple grapes are back, this time on TikTok, and this time with a new name: the “Fruit People.”

The Fruit People will be joining the brand’s “chief TikToker” in several online campaigns bringing wit and humor in skits that “play off social media trends and daily life scenarios.”

In their first appearances on social media for the clothing brand, the Fruit People are seen walking into the office in a teaser video, followed by another video in which they discuss ways to “go viral” on the social media site.

Fruit Of The Loom reintroduces the “Fruit People,” iconic characters formerly known as the “Fruit Guys,” to social media.

But the company promises to create more content on TikTok, introducing the mascots to a new generation of viewers, while recapturing some of the eyeballs of people that grew up with them.

“Fruit of the Loom is always looking to brighten our customers’ days and our social media content is one of the ways we get creative and have fun with our brand,” said Bryse Yonts, Director of Brand Communications for the clothing brand. “We’ve recently used legacy brand elements such as our logo in content but reinvented for a modern audience and our followers have loved it – so we can’t wait to introduce the ‘Fruit People’ to a new set of fans.”

Yonts said the company is interested in reaching out to the younger generation who want “stylish clothes that are well-made and well-priced.”

“We want to bring Fruit of the Loom into its next chapter by taking the best parts of our past and reshaping them for this next generation,” Yonts said.

The original Fruit Guys made their debut on television in the 1970s and were retired from the screen in the early 2000s.

You can find videos starring the “Fruit People” on the company’s TikTok page, just don’t expect to see a cornucopia.