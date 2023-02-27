As several mountain highways remain closed after a powerful winter storm dumped several feet of snow on roadways, motorists stuck on the shutdown Highway 18 voiced their frustrations in trying to get home to loved ones.

State Routes 330 and 38 were also closed over the weekend.

Highway 18 in San Bernardino County remained closed on Feb. 27, 2023. (KTLA)

People on both sides of the Highway 18 closure have been waiting to get through since Friday, growing more and more frustrated.

Some were told the roadway might reopen later Monday morning, but that is not guaranteed.

Big Bear Lake city workers, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol worked to escort delivery trucks up the roadway, but residents still can’t get through.

Anthony was among those stuck on the highway trying to get home to his family since Friday.

He said his fiancé, 10-month-old baby and two teen daughters are waiting for him back home in Crestline.

Their supplies are running out and he is frustrated he can’t get answers from authorities as to when the closure will be lifted.

“I have a deck and there’s got to be at least three or more feet of snow on there and the snow load, the deck’s not going to hold it. I don’t expect her, with the baby, our two young girls to shovel it up,” Anthony told KTLA. “I need to get home, I need to take care of these things.”

Kimberly Brasil has also been waiting to get through since Friday.

She is concerned for her two French bulldogs who hadn’t been fed until local firefighters were able to get in her home to feed them.

She later found out her home had been broken into while she was stuck on the roadway.

“They robbed my house. They put my dogs outside in the cold,” an anguished Brasil told KTLA. “I need to get home, my car can make it.”