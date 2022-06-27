Actress Jodie Sweetin says she will not stop fighting for her rights, despite being shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer at an abortion rights protest.

The “Full House” star was with a crowd on Saturday that made their way to a ramp on the 101 Freeway.

A journalist at the scene recorded video of the LAPD officer shoving the actress and said Sweetin was actually trying to lead protesters away from the freeway.

She was carrying a megaphone when she was shoved to the ground by the police officer.

LAPD officials said the officers were trying to prevent the crowd from overtaking the freeway, but the incident is still being investigated.

Sweetin told TMZ she was “extremely proud” of the hundreds of demonstrators who gathered over the weekend to protest the Supreme Court’s action to overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

She said what happened Saturday will not deter her from attending future protests and making sure her voice and the voices of supporters are heard.