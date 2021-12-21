Fullerton man arrested on suspicion of murder in fatal parking lot stabbing

Fullerton oolice have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in September, officials announced Tuesday.

The stabbing was reported at 1:07 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 200 block of South Basque Avenue. Officers responded to a welfare check and found an unresponsive man bleeding from possible stab wounds, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified David Vargas Carrillo, Jr., 48, as the suspect through leads and investigative work. He was located and arrested Monday in Anaheim, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fullerton Police Det. Pedrosa at 714-738-6763.