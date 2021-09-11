Fullerton man honors 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary with memorial display at his home

For the 20th year, a Fullerton man is commemorating the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in the yard of his Fullerton home.

Scott Townley has turned his home in the 800 block of North Woods Avenue into a Sept. 11 memorial paying tribute to all who lost their lives with the name of each displayed and a photo for most.

Townley has also planted thousands of flags in his yard. The memorial began with a single, hand-made sign and about 20 flags in 2001.

“I don’t want anybody to forget the tragedy that America went through that day,” Townley said. “We lost 2,977 people, but that really affected hundreds of thousands of people when you think about their families.”

On Saturday, Townley hosted a ceremony replicating the one happening in New York, and the names of those who died were read aloud.