Fullerton police seek driver of pickup truck involved in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

The Fullerton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Thursday.

Police found the victim, whose name, age and gender have not been released, at about 6:45 a.m. in the center median of Bastanchury Road west of Brea Boulevard, police said.

The victim, who was dead when police arrived, is believed to have been crossing Bastanchury Road when they were struck by a westbound blue Toyota Tundra, police said.

The Toyota left a portion of its bumper behind at the scene, and it likely has a damaged front driver’s side headlight and trim, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Feaster at 714-738-6812.

To provide information anonymously, call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.