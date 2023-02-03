A GoFundMe page established to help victims of last month’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park has eclipsed more than $1 million in donations.

The fundraiser originally had a set goal of $200,000, but, thanks in part to large corporate donations and an avalanche of modest gifts, has since raised more than 400% of the original goal.

Organizers thanked the community for their donations and said the fundraiser would be closing Friday at 5 p.m.

“On behalf of the victims and their families who will directly receive your donations to support hospital bills and more, we give you our deepest gratitude,” organizers wrote.

Those wishing to still lend a hand and make a donation in memory of the 11 people killed in the heavily Asian-American populated neighborhood during a Lunar New Year celebration, can make donations through the organization Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California.