1  of  3
Breaking News
5.5 magnitude quake near Ridgecrest rattles SoCal Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti addresses city as protesters march in front of his home Watch live: Thousands take to downtown L.A. to protest District Attorney Jackie Lacey

Fundraiser Justin Kim pleads guilty in L.A. City Hall corruption case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
L.A. City Hall is seen in an undated photo. (Richard Derk/Los Angeles Times)

L.A. City Hall is seen in an undated photo. (Richard Derk/Los Angeles Times)

A political operative pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday, admitting he helped a real estate developer pay off a Los Angeles City Council member for help with a major development project.

The guilty plea by Justin Jangwoo Kim, 53, is the latest turn in an on-going investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office into pay-to-play schemes and other corruption in City Hall.

At a hearing Wednesday, which U.S. District Judge John F. Walter conducted over videoconference, Kim listened as a prosecutor read a lengthy narrative detailing his role in the bribery scheme. When it was over, Walter asked whether Kim had done all the things the government claimed.

“Yes, I did, your honor,” Kim replied.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter