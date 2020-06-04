Fundraiser Justin Kim pleads guilty in L.A. City Hall corruption case

L.A. City Hall is seen in an undated photo. (Richard Derk/Los Angeles Times)

A political operative pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday, admitting he helped a real estate developer pay off a Los Angeles City Council member for help with a major development project.

The guilty plea by Justin Jangwoo Kim, 53, is the latest turn in an on-going investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office into pay-to-play schemes and other corruption in City Hall.

At a hearing Wednesday, which U.S. District Judge John F. Walter conducted over videoconference, Kim listened as a prosecutor read a lengthy narrative detailing his role in the bribery scheme. When it was over, Walter asked whether Kim had done all the things the government claimed.

“Yes, I did, your honor,” Kim replied.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.