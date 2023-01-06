Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed while on duty last month, will be laid to rest Friday.

Funeral services will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in the 6100 block of Arlington Avenue at 11 a.m.

A procession through the streets of Riverside is scheduled to take place prior to the funeral at around 10:30 a.m.

The procession will begin from Acheson and Graham Mortuary and end at the funeral site.

The public is welcome to line the streets in support of Deputy Cordero, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The procession route is as follows:

Eastbound Magnolia Avenue from the mortuary parking lot

Continue eastbound on Magnolia Avenue to Madison Street

Turn left, northbound, onto Madison Street

Turn left, westbound, onto Arlington Avenue

Turn right, northbound, onto Urban Street

Continue on Urban Street which leads into the church parking lot.

Services will be live streamed on the Riverside county Sheriff’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Deputy Cordero was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, Dec. 29.

He began his service with the Sheriff’s Department as a correctional deputy in 2014 and worked assignments at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and the Indio Jail.

Cordero was promoted to deputy sheriff in 2018 and worked at the Robert Presley Detention Center and the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility before being transferred to the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He completed Motor School in September of 2022 and was working traffic enforcement as a motorcycle deputy at the time of his death.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero is seen with his patrol motorcycle in an image provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 30, 2022.

“On behalf of the entire Department, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Deputy Isaiah Cordero,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Internment services for Deputy Cordero will be private.