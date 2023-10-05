Funeral services for slain Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer will be held Thursday in downtown L.A.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was fatally shot on Sept. 16 outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station when a gunman pulled up alongside his vehicle and opened fire, killing the eight-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

Services are scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 555 West Temple Street.

Law enforcement and personnel from local, state, and federal agencies will be in attendance.

The sheriff’s department stated they “lament the loss of a beloved grandson, son, sibling, fiancé, and treasured friend.”

Clinkunbroomer, affectionately known as “Clink,” came from a legacy of service. His father and grandfather both served with LASD.

The young deputy had gotten engaged within days of his ambush-style killing.

Services for Clinkunbroomer will be live-streamed on the LASD YouTube page.

Graveside services will be held privately but will also be streamed on the YouTube site.