Funeral processions honoring George Floyd head to downtown L.A. from across SoCal

The Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and other groups organized funeral processions across Southern California in honor of George Floyd on Monday.

According to organizers, participants can meet up with others in the following locations:

8 a.m.

• Long Beach: Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd.

• Reseda: Reseda Church of Christ, 7806 Reseda Blvd.

• Santa Ana: 550 N. Flower St.



9 a.m.

• Leimert Park: 43rd Place and Degnan Boulevard



The processions will end at a rally and memorial service on First Street and Broadway Boulevard in downtown L.A., where members of the clergy, Black Lives Matter activists and other community leaders will appear.

A Los Angeles Unified School District educator who lives in Long Beach said she wanted to join the procession for her students.

“I don’t want to look back on this historic moment and tell my students that i didn’t do anything,” she said.

https://www.facebook.com/events/611025486201395/