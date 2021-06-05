Funeral service to be held for 6-year-old killed in Orange freeway shooting

Funeral service will be held Saturday for Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old killed in an apparent road-rage freeway shooting in Orange.

The private service will be held at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda for family and close friends, but the service will be live-streamed online. It can also be viewed from a live feed outside Yorba Linda United Methodist Sanctuary at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, Yorba Linda City Council members and reward donors are expected to attend the child’s funeral.

“6-year-old Aiden should have been in kindergarten today – but instead his family is getting ready for his funeral tomorrow,” Spitzer tweeted Friday.

The search continues for the gunman who killed Leos in a freeway shooting on the 55 in Orange on May 21 while the child’s mother was driving him to Kindergarten.

The reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the child’s killer is now at $500,000.

The California Highway Patrol has described the suspect vehicle as a 2018-2019 white Volkswagen Golf SportsWagen with non-tinted windows and a sunroof. It was last seen on the 91 East at McKinley in Riverside after Leos was shot.

Anyone with information on the shooter is urged to send tips by calling call CHP’s Santa Ana office at 714-567-6000, or 800-TELL-CHP (835-5247). Tips can also be emailed to SantaAnaCHPTipline@chp.ca.gov. More information can also be found at aiden-reward.com.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family is asking community members to donate to help the child’s mother and father.