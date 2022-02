A funeral service is being held Wednesday for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Fernando Arroyos, who was shot and killed while off duty last month.

The service, which is not open to the public, will be begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Hall of Liberty Mosaic Deck at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.

Arroyos was gunned down during an attempted robbery while he and his girlfriend were shopping for a home in South Los Angeles on Jan. 10.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 2, 2022.