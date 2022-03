The Los Angeles County Fire Department is preparing the next generation of female firefighters.

On Saturday, women from across the county participated in an event at the L.A. County Fire Department headquarters to compete for a spot in the upcoming Women’s Fire Prep Academy.

About 90% of women who make it into the L.A. County Fire Department were also part of the Women’s Fire Prep Academy, organizers said.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 19, 2022.