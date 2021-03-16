Galaxy team helps out at Dignity Health Sports Park vaccination site in Carson

Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and team mascot Cozmo help direct traffic on March 16, 2021 ,at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the home of Galaxy soccer, which was turned into a COVID-19 vaccination site. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

It will be at least five weeks before the Galaxy welcome people back inside Dignity Health Sports Park. But the area outside the soccer stadium was packed Tuesday as a long line of cars snaked through the parking lots on the second day of a five-day drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event.

More than 20,000 people, mostly front-line workers and members of underserved and at-risk communities are expected to get their second doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. First doses were given at the Carson stadium in mid-February.

“It was one of the coolest events that I’ve taken part of,” said Galaxy President Chris Klein, who wore a blue team jacket, face mask and yellow vest and spent part of Tuesday directing drivers through the maze of vaccination stations.

“The biggest reaction we get is the big smile on people’s faces. The son bringing his mom. It’s just seeing all these people that are thankful for the opportunity to get the vaccine.”

