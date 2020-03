The Galleria at Tyler shopping center in Riverside was evacuated Saturday evening after a recording over a loudspeaker in the mall told shoppers to “shelter in place and evacuate.”

Riverside Police Officer Ryan J. Railsback described it as a “glitch” that led to false reports of gunfire. Officers were clearing the mall around 5:15 p.m. as authorities investigated.

By 5:45 p.m., Railsback said there were no shots fired and no victims.

This in turn caused panic and fear that a shooting was taking place. NO SHOTS FIRED OR HEARD, and this was a false activation of the Galleria’s warning system.



Officers have determined the mall is safe and normal activities are resuming. https://t.co/1WaBQIFsjH — City of Riverside Police Department (@RiversidePolice) March 8, 2020