Competitors are squaring off this weekend at a video game tournament centered around the popular "Call of Duty" game at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Two teams from L.A. -- the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Optic Gaming L.A. -- are taking on teams from Florida, New York, Texas, Minnesota, Georgia and Washington.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 7, 2020.