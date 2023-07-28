Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in three separate shootings on a single street in the Montalvo area of Ventura.

According to a release from the Ventura Police Department, the first shooting occurred at 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Peacock Avenue on June 8, when the suspect fired several rounds into an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said the second shooting took place over a month later on July 22 at 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Peacock Avenue and Whippoorwill Street.

“In this incident, a delivery driver was confronted by the suspect and as the victim was leaving the area, the suspect shot several times at the victim, striking his car as he left the location,” VPD said.

A third shooting took place two days later at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Peacock Avenue and Bristol Road. The suspect fired several rounds at an occupied parked vehicle and fled on foot from the area, authorities said.

Upon investigating the separate shootings, the Ventura Police Department Gang Unit was able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Anthony Trejo, a documented gang member.

After an arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied vehicle was issued for Trejo, he was located and arrested in the 6300 block of Bristol Road in Ventura at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Trejo was arrested for his outstanding warrant and additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and resisting arrest.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail.

The shootings remain under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Reginado with the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4466.