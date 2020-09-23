Gang member sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2016 shooting of 1-year-old Compton girl: DA

Autumn Johnson is seen in a family photo obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

A Hawthorne man who pleaded no contest to charges related to the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl in Compton more than four years ago has been sentenced to 19 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Denzell Davon Hull’s sentencing comes after the 28-year-old entered a no contest plea to one count of attempted murder and admitted to using a firearm as a deadly weapon, according to the DA’s office news release.

Hull was one of four defendants charged after Autumn Johnson was fatally shot in the head while in her crib on the evening of Feb. 9, 2016, prosecutors said.

The other defendants were also sentenced between two and 16 years in state prison in connection with Johnson’s death.

Hull and two other defendants drove to a rival gang’s territory, where one of them walked to a home in the 300 block of North Holly Avenue in Compton and shot at the house, the prosecutor said.

The gunfire struck the toddler, who later died from her injuries.

The four defendants were arrested a little over a year and a half later. They all pleaded no contest, the DA’s office said.

Davion Ramal Douglas of Compton was sentenced to 16 years in prison on July 20 after pleading to one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, according to the DA’s release. The 29-year-old also admitted the crime was related to a criminal street gang.

Ronzay Deshon Richards, 28, received a five-year sentence in state prison after he pleaded no contest to being an accessory to murder after the fact, and admitted to the gang allegation, the prosecutor said.

Hull, Douglas and Richards were ordered to make restitution regarding Johnson’s death.

Ray Howard Patterson Jr. of Compton, who wasn’t at the scene and learned of the shooting after the incident, was sentenced to two years in prison on June 16 after he pleaded no contest in March to one count of contempt of court and admitted to a gang allegation.

Less than two months after the fatal gang shooting, Hull shot at a man who was sitting in his vehicle in Lynwood, the prosecutor said.