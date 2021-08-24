Gang member sought for stalking arrested after ramming car into patrol vehicle: Fontana police

Fontana police released this photo of Juan Guzman, left, and the crash scene, right.

A stalking suspect was arrested in Fontana after allegedly driving a car head-on into a law enforcement vehicle, police said Tuesday.

The incident started with officers following up leads in San Bernardino Monday regarding 34-year-old Juan Guzman, a known gang member from Azusa who was wanted for alleged stalking over the past few months, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

Around 2:45 p.m., police found Guzman and tried to detain him. But he managed to exit the location, get into his car — a white Lexus — and drive off, the release stated.

“Guzman had fled from officers in the past and lead officers on dangerous pursuits,” police officials noted.

In an effort to evade officers, Guzman drove on a sidewalk and through the grass before allegedly slamming into a police vehicle head-on, according to the release. An officer was inside the patrol SUV at the time.

The crash disabled both vehicles and officers were able to remove Guzman from the damaged car. He was then placed in handcuffs.

Officers served a search warrant at the residence where Guzman was staying and uncovered evidence related to the stalking, according to police.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of stalking, evading officers and assault on officers.

No additional information was released, including details about the alleged stalking.